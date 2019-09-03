Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
Zara

Zw Premium Slim Boyfriend Venice Blue Jeans

$69.90$48.93
At Zara
The Slim Boyfriend in Venice Blue.Relaxed mid-rise jeans with ripped details and washed effect. Five pockets. Front zipper and metal button closure.MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (178 cm)
Featured in 1 story
Black Friday Or Not, Zara Is Having A Major Sale
by Sarah Midkiff