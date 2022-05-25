Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Alix Yang
Zuri Hoops
$105.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Iconic
Zuri Hoops
Need a few alternatives?
Lucid Queen
I Never Left The Playground Earrings
BUY
$34.00
Lucid Queen
COS
Twisted Glass Drop Earrings
BUY
£29.00
COS
Mounser
Nucleus Rhinestone Studs
BUY
$317.00
Mounser
Short Story
Butterfly Funky Play Earrings
BUY
$29.95
The Iconic
More from Alix Yang
Alix Yang
Everlee Necklace
BUY
$159.00
The Iconic
Alix Yang
Jemma Chain
BUY
$105.00
Alix Yang
More from Earrings
Lucid Queen
I Never Left The Playground Earrings
BUY
$34.00
Lucid Queen
COS
Twisted Glass Drop Earrings
BUY
£29.00
COS
Mounser
Nucleus Rhinestone Studs
BUY
$317.00
Mounser
Short Story
Butterfly Funky Play Earrings
BUY
$29.95
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted