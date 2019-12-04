Zoya

Zoya Nail Polish In Ziv

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zoya

12/15/2012 100rose001 Location-Utah Zoya Nail Polish | ZivLove this gold! Almost didn`t get Ziv because seeing it online didn`t do it justice. Saw it in Ulta and had to have it. It is a really nice warm toned gold foil. I am pale skinned with blue eyes and thought gold wouldn`t look good on me, but I really love it. It will be good for the holidays and also a great pedi color for the summer!! 12/7/2012 madelyn374 Location-New Yor Zoya Nail Polish | ZivAmazing color Love the texture and the color goes on opaque in 2 coats and has a very nice feel, is not a top coat hogger. And shines great without top coat perfect for Christmas. Also did a ruffian mani with Storm and lasted a week! and got a lot of compliments 11/13/2012 Raina Zoya Nail Polish | Zivawesome Ziv. Is. Awesome. Totally see it as a gold version of Trixie - like my nails were dipped in brilliant, bright gold. Love it!