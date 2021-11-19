Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Outdoor Voices
Zoom 7/8 Legging
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Outdoor Voices
Our highest impact legging yet. Made in sweat-wicking SuperForm fabric, featuring two phone pockets and a waistband that’s designed to sculpt and stretch with worry-free ease.
Need a few alternatives?
Girlfriend
Moss Compressive Drawstring Legging
BUY
$82.00
Girlfriend
Outdoor Voices
Zoom 7/8 Legging
BUY
$68.00
Outdoor Voices
Cuddl Duds
Ultracozy Mid Rise Leggings
BUY
$27.00
$36.00
Macy's
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch High-waist Legging
BUY
$25.50
$34.00
Macy's
More from Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
Athena Crop Top
BUY
$24.00
$48.00
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
All Day Crop Shortsleeve
BUY
$24.00
$52.00
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
The Exercise Dress
BUY
$49.00
$100.00
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
Zoom 7/8 Legging
BUY
$68.00
Outdoor Voices
More from Leggings
Girlfriend
Moss Compressive Drawstring Legging
BUY
$82.00
Girlfriend
Outdoor Voices
Zoom 7/8 Legging
BUY
$68.00
Outdoor Voices
Cuddl Duds
Ultracozy Mid Rise Leggings
BUY
$27.00
$36.00
Macy's
Cuddl Duds
Softwear With Stretch High-waist Legging
BUY
$25.50
$34.00
Macy's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted