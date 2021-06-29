Onia

Zoe Top In Army Green

$95.00 $45.00

Sporty and chic with an easy pull-on shape, the Zoe bikini top is designed without wires or closures, so that it’s extremely comfortable to wear. It’s impeccably darted to create smooth contours and has wide shoulder straps and a flexible underband for exceptional support. Pull on top Darts at front to hold shape Wide, non-adjustable straps Flexible underband for added support