Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Mejuri
Zodiac Pendant Necklace
$128.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Mejuri
Need a few alternatives?
Mejuri
Zodiac Pendant Necklace
BUY
$128.00
Mejuri
Martha Calvo
Gold-plated Pearl Necklace
BUY
$155.00
Net-A-Porter
Emily Levine Milan
Double Daisy Chain Necklace
BUY
$25.00
Catbird
Birthdate
Custom Gold Birthdate Pendant
BUY
$140.00
$199.00
Birthdate
More from Mejuri
Mejuri
Bold Letter Pendant Necklace
BUY
$148.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
Bold Letter Pendant Necklace
BUY
£128.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
Hoop Charm Set No. 1
BUY
£128.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
Bold Croissant Dôme Huggies
BUY
£48.00
Mejuri
More from Necklaces
Mejuri
Zodiac Pendant Necklace
BUY
$128.00
Mejuri
Martha Calvo
Gold-plated Pearl Necklace
BUY
$155.00
Net-A-Porter
Emily Levine Milan
Double Daisy Chain Necklace
BUY
$25.00
Catbird
Birthdate
Custom Gold Birthdate Pendant
BUY
$140.00
$199.00
Birthdate
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted