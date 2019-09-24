Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorStorage & Organization
Morphe

Zmb6 - 'organizer' Set Bag

$20.00
At Morphe Brushes
13" L X 6.5" W X 8 3/4" H 2 Exterior zip pockets (13" L X 1.5" W X 5.5" H) carrying handles w/ grip for comfort. 40" adjustable shoulder strap.
Featured in 1 story
Best Makeup Organizers And Bags Based On Reviews
by Karina Hoshikawa