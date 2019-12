Unbound

Zip Vibe

£18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Unbound

Clitoral bullet vibe Unbound O-Factor Our chic mini-vibe is as portable as it is powerful. It features a tip for perfectly targeted stimulation and includes a AAA batt because stealing from the remote is so 2002. Deets Quartz pink Made from silicone and ABS plastic Latex and phthalate-free For external use only Requires 1 (1.5v) AAA Battery (one included with vibe)