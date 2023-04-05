Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
L.L. Bean
Zip Top Boat & Tote Bag
$44.95
$24.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
L.L. Bean
Zip Top Boat & Tote Bag
BUY
$24.99
$44.95
Nordstrom
FP Collection
Honeybee Cord Tote Bag
BUY
$39.95
$78.00
Free People
Dragon Diffusion
Japan Woven-leather Box Tote Bag
BUY
£328.00
Matches Fashion
Staud
Penny Vegan Leather Crystal Bag
BUY
£380.00
Net-A-Porter
More from L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean
Zip Top Boat & Tote Bag
BUY
$24.99
$44.95
Nordstrom
L.L. Bean
Women's Go-anywhere Strap Sandals
BUY
$89.00
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean
Sateen White Goose Down Comforter, Warmer
BUY
$549.00
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean
Adults' No Fly Zone Boonie Hat
BUY
$34.95
L.L. Bean
More from Totes
L.L. Bean
Zip Top Boat & Tote Bag
BUY
$24.99
$44.95
Nordstrom
FP Collection
Honeybee Cord Tote Bag
BUY
$39.95
$78.00
Free People
Dragon Diffusion
Japan Woven-leather Box Tote Bag
BUY
£328.00
Matches Fashion
Staud
Penny Vegan Leather Crystal Bag
BUY
£380.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted