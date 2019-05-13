Search
Reformation

Zinfandel Dress

$428.00
At Reformation
Make sure your dress is cute when you've had a few and find the microphone. This is an ankle length dress with a straight neckline, an open back and adjustable straps. The Zinfandel is slim fitting throughout the bodice with a center back tie.
Featured in 1 story
Black-Tie Dresses For Every Budget
by Emily Ruane