Savage x Fenty

Zig Zag Zen Asymmetrical Lace Teddy

$54.95 $27.48

Buy Now Review It

At Savage x Fenty

Details Custom floral print and chevron-stretch lace mix in this uniquely Savage teddy. Our Zig Zag Zen Asymmetrical Lace Teddy features an asymmetric one shoulder and open back for a playful update to a classic teddy silhouette. G-string teddy Asymmetric one shoulder Backless Xclusive chevron-edge stretch lace design with custom floral print Zig-zag elastic at keyhole opening Adjustable straps with rose gold-tone hardware Adjustable swan hook back closure Cotton gusset Body: 85% Nylon, 15% Elastane; Lining: 87% Nylon, 13% Elastane. Gusset: 100% Cotton. Hand wash cold, do not wring, do not tumble dry, line dry Imported #SavageXFenty