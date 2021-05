LOHN

Zest Grapefruit & Rhubarb

C$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At LOHN

Beers in the park on a perfect Spring day. Sunny grapefruit and orange essential oils get a floral breeze from grassy verbena and sweet lilac. Grounding elements of woodsy musk and sour-fresh rhubarb create a punchy, radler-like depth.