ZENii Skincare

Zenii Micronutrient Repair Night Cream

£80.00

The new ZENii Micronutrient Repair Night Cream contains a blend of vitamins to nourish and support skin during its most regenerative time. Pro-Vitamin B5 works to de-stress the skin and restore barrier function, while Vitamins C and E repair the skin and encourage cell renewal for a more vibrant complexion. Hyaluronic Acid and Jojoba Oil work to plump and hydrate the skin, while a gentle derivative of Vitamin A tricks the skin into acting younger, resulting in a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Finally, Coral Seaweed, which is naturally rich in amino acids, helps to oxygenate the skin in order to restore a healthy glow by morning. Suitable for all skin types, massage a small amount into clean dry skin every evening for best results.