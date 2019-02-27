Rogue Matilda

Zebra Sweetheart

£159.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rogue Matilda

What a sweetie! Say hello to the sneaker of your dreams. Designed to work easily into your wardrobe, but still ensuring you have insta-worthy feet through our love of texture, colour and quirky details, wouldn't every day be better with a heart on your heels? And if that's not enough for you this little lady comes with a thick memory foam insole, so you might never take her off! leather upper neon patent leather details memory foam insole rubber sole tan calfskin lining brass hardware Also available in white. Sizing: true to European sizing, half sizes round up. If more room is preferred or you're expecting to wear with a thicker sock, it's advisable to round up a size.