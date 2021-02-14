United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Hansel from Basel
Zebra Sheer Tights
$28.00$9.95
At Anthropologie
Style No. 58413238; Color Code: 001 Subtle zebra stripes bring an elevated twist to these tights. About Hansel From Basel Los Angeles-based artist and designer Hannah Byun finds inspiration in both everyday objects and unusual sights. Using colorful graphics and fun textiles, she founded Hansel from Basel to transform ordinary legwear and accessories into whimsical, wearable works of art. Polyamide, elastane Pull-on styling Hand wash Italy