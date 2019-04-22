Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Topshop
Zebra Print Satin Bias Midi Skirt
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
Tap into the season's most-loved animal trend with this all over zebra printed satin bias midi skirt in khaki. And don't forget to accessorize for extra style points! 100% Polyester. Machine wash.
Featured in 1 story
10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Ellis Checked Wool-blend Wrap Skirt
$575.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Realisation Par
The Naomi Wild Things
$180.00
from
Realisation Par
BUY
DETAILS
Michael Kors
Fringe-trimmed Suede Skirt
$3995.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Who What Wear
Seamed Asymmetric Hem Slip Skirt
$29.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Topshop
DETAILS
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Utility Pocket Boiler Suit
£55.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Stand Out Waterfall Dress By Boutique
£95.00
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Skirts
DETAILS
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
AMUR
Vicky Skirt
$398.00
from
Maison de Mode
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Ashton Sweater Pencil Skirt
$198.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Styling Tips
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Track Pants & All The Sports I Didn't Play...
Track! Is! Back! And it's loud and crinkly. My middle school P.E. teacher, Ms. Hobbs, always sported a navy pair and you could hear her before you could
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Hiking Boots For Non-Hiking Purposes
In elementary school, my best friend Sean had a uniform: those iguana tees that donated a portion of the proceeds to WWF, cargo shorts, and intense hiking
by
Michelle Li
Dedicated Feature
How To Start A Career In Fashion, According To A Scandi Stylist
The world of fashion is thrilling, inspiring, and glamorous — but also incredibly daunting if you’ve chosen to make it your career. It’s easy to be
by
Helen Woltering
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted