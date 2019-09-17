Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Zara Home
Zara’s Autumn Homeware Collection Is Made For Minimalists
£89.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara Home
Wooden towel rack.
Need a few alternatives?
Riley Home
Hooded Waffle Robe
$109.00
from
Riley Home
BUY
LinenTexture
Stonewashed Linen Kimono Robe
$96.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Clean Natured
Cobalt Blue Glass Bottles
£10.00
from
Wearth
BUY
Charter Club
Elite Hygro Cotton 6-pc. Towel Set
$110.00
$43.99
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Zara Home
Zara Home
Woven Basket
£11.99
from
Zara Home
BUY
basket
Woven Basket
£11.99
from
Zara Home
BUY
Zara Home
Wooden Stool
£29.99
from
Zara Home
BUY
Zara Home
Red Stoneware Tableware
£33.97
from
Zara Home
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Slip
Silk Pillowcase
$85.00
$59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Riley Home
Hooded Waffle Robe
$109.00
from
Riley Home
BUY
Coyuchi
Unisex Organic Waffle Robe
$98.00
from
Coyuchi
BUY
Ettitude
Bamboo Lyocell Sheet Set
$138.00
from
Ettitude
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted