Unbranded

Zalo Queen App Controlled Warming G-spot Vibrator With Suction Sleeve

$169.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

For the queen as legendary as Cleopatra, Zalo's Queen Set packs almost every feature you can imagine into one beautiful toy. This sensational silicone shaft warms, vibrates and pulses with up to 64 combinations of pleasure for your royal gratification. Press the button on top to pre-heat the Queen to 42C, then use the function buttons to cycle through 2 speeds and 6 patterns of vibration or 4 speeds and 4 patterns of G-spot pulsation, controlled separately. Pick one to be your favourite or craft your ideal blend using two together. The Queen offers 5.5 inches of insertable length so you can direct the pleasure right where you need it most. If it's clitoral stimulation you crave, slide the suction sleeve onto the shaft with help from a little water-based lube and dive into stunning clitoral satisfaction. You can even control the Queen with Zalo's free Zalo Remote app, making it ideal for adding to erotic adventures with a partner. Plus? It has magnetic USB charging, a travel lock and a super-quiet motor so you can enjoy it anywhere in the world. For heightened sensation, slick with water-based lubricant before play.