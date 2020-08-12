Co Cellars

Zafa X Shacksbury’s “leon”

Co Cellars is a joint venture from Shackbury Cider and ZAFA Wines. They produce experimental, genre-bending wines and other beverages. Their award winning bar and winery at 266 Pine St (aka The Fun Zone) is the creative incubator for the CO Cellars brand. Definitely Visit them if you’re in the area! Coincidentally, Leon the grape and Leon the muppet share many qualities. Both wiley and conniving, they do what they gotta to get by – Leon the grape, by out-witting cold weather and blights, and Leon the muppet, through quick cons, schemes and high jinx. We here at CO Cellars stan for mischief makers and underdogs (we are the Fun Zone, after all) and we’ve fallen hard for LEON! our first canned, crushable sparkling wine. - Shacksbury X Zafa - Krista Scruggs Process: A co-fermentation of grapes, apples, and cranberries using native yeasts. 20ppm of sulfur was added at racking. Otherwise, there is nothing else added to this bad boy! Lightly carbonated it to two volumes CO2. Featuring: SNOW FARM (LEON MILLOT GRAPES) YODER FARM (WILD FORAGED APPLES) CRANBERRY BOB (CRANBERRIES)