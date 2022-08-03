Bachan's

Yuzu Japanese Barbecue Sauce

FLAVOR: You might call our flavor “teriyaki-ish”. It’s salty and sweet, packed with umami. In Japan, our sauce is based on what is called a “tare” which is used to glaze grilled chicken, beef, or seafood, as well as a dipping sauce for many dishes. It’s great as a sauce of marinade on meat, veggies, rice, and anything in-between! INGREDIENTS: Non-GMO Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Cane Sugar, Tomato Paste, Organic Ginger, Mirin (Water, Rice, Koji Seed, Sea Salt), Organic Green Onion, Yuzu Juice, Organic Rice Vinegar, Organic Garlic, Organic Yuzu Extract, Sea Salt, Organic Toasted Sesame Oil. Contains Wheat, Soy, Sesame. COLD-FILLED: To stay true to the original recipe, we cold-fill our sauce—which eliminates any need for additives, preservatives, or flavorings. Our crave-worthy flavor comes naturally from delicious, clean ingredients. SMALL BATCH: ​​Every time we make Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce it is produced in small batches, so that you only get the freshest of the fresh! Every batch is tasted at the kettle and approved by the Bachan’s Fam before it goes out. PRESERVATIVE-FREE: We formulated our sauce to be shelf stable without the use of preservatives. We also don’t add any water to our sauce.