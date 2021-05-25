Solo Stove

Yukon

$599.99 $459.99

Buy Now Review It

At Solo Stove

Awesome. There is no other word to describe it. Yukon allows you to make the biggest, baddest flame out there. Yukon harnesses Our Signature 360° Airflow Design™ to give you a smoke free, roaring fire in minutes. Entertain family and friends with its mesmerizing flame. See how below. Memorial Day Sale: Get $140 off your Yukon purchase plus the Yukon Stand added in FREE now! Is this a gift or surprise? Please be aware that the product box displays a picture and the name of the product.