At Matches Fashion

William Vintage's alluring black blazer dress, procured by Marie Blanchet, has a story which intertwines with the history of YSL, and is believed to hail from one of the house's haute couture collections. The same year that saw Princess Dianas revenge dress and Versaces safety-pin number, 1994 was the year of the little black dress, and the thigh-grazing, tuxedo-inspired frame taps signature house codes. Its cut from satin-trimmed twill to a Parisian silhouette with a half-canvassed bodice and exaggerated roped shoulders which lend an androgynous mood before draping to a seductive skirt accented with a structured faille bow a key element from the 1994 runways. Spotlight the vintage charm with a soft clutch and heeled sandals.