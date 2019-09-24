An oil-free, makeup-gripping primer that hydrates your skin and extends the wear of your makeup. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Pores, and Dullness and Uneven TextureHighlighted Ingredients:- Glycerin: Known to help skin retain moisture. - Bark Extract: Helps improve the overall look of skin quality and texture. - Ginger Root Extract: Known for its smoothing properties. What Else You Need to Know: Featuring all day grip technology, this makeup-gripping base hydrates and helps even the look of your skin tone. Plus, it delivers a smooth makeup application that lasts and refines the look of pores with continued use.