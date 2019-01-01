Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Bliss
Your Situation
$22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Bliss
This blend of hair-smoothing, skin-soothing oils t... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
This Cult Brand Just Lowered Its Prices
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
Susanne Kaufmann
Rose Oil
$73.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Neutrogena
Beach Defense Sunscreen Body Lotion Broad Spectrum
$10.99
$8.97
from
Amazon
BUY
Burts Bees
Burt's Bees Hand Salve
$7.89
from
Target
BUY
Lush
Antiope
$10.95
from
Lush
BUY
More from Bliss
Bliss
Oh, That's Rich Ultra Silky-sheen Body Cream
£16.30
£8.55
from
Bliss
BUY
Bliss
Fabgirl Firm Body Firming & Contouring Cream
$19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Bliss
Oh, That's Rich Ultra Silky-sheen Body Cream
$20.00
$10.49
from
Bliss
BUY
Bliss
Ingrown Eliminating Pads By Bliss For Unisex
C$45.93
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Body Care
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
More from Skin Care
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Summer Fridays Just Dropped A New Product — & It's Not Wrapp...
When you strike gold on the first try — like Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland did when they released the Jet Lag Mask
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted