Byredo

Young Rose Eau De Parfum (100ml)

£178.00

Buy Now Review It

At Byredo

eframing tradition through the perspectives of a new generation, Young Rose presents an ode to the perennial restlessness of youth: an olfactive diary of those who are writing their own future. By layering fiery Sichuan pepper upon a foundation of Damascus rose, the fragrance deliberately defies convention, offering a twisted take on classic romance.