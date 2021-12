VIEVE

You Dew You Set

£30.00

Buy Now Review It

At VIEVE

Whether you’re treating yourself or someone else, You Dew You will keep you glowing throughout the festive season. Featuring a full-size Skin Dew and Lip Dew, save 17% on this limited edition set. Why We Love It Nourishing & hydrating formulas Non-sticky glossy textures Flattering for all skin tones 100% vegan and cruelty-free