Charla Bond

You Are Fucking Awesome: A Motivating Swear Word Coloring Book For Adults

$6.99

Buy Now Review It

Product description Searching for the perfect inspirational adult coloring book for women? This deliciously profane, stress-relieving swear word coloring book for women has over 25 single-sided designs for you to color whenever you need a boost of confidence or a not so gentle reminder of how badass you are. With illustrations ranging from simple to intricate, this inspirational coloring book for women will provide hours of fun and relaxation so go forth and f'n prosper, I mean, color! In this swear word coloring book for adults, you will find inspirational quotes including: "You are Fucking Awesome" "You Can Do This Shit!" "Make Life Your Bitch" "Rise and Fucking Grind Sunshine" "Shake that Shit Off" and more!