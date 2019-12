Alo Yoga

Yogi Essential Set

$466.00

Buy Now Review It

At Alo Yoga

A necessity for every yogi, the Yoga Essentials Set comes with our velvety High-Waist Goddess Legging and Alosoft Lavish Bra, fleece-lined It Slide, plus our bestselling Warrior Mat and essential Warrior Mat Bag. Perfect for elevating every move.