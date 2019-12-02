Persit

Yoga Pants With 2 Pockets

$18.99 $13.71

Buy Now Review It

➤UNIQUE MESH DESIGN: We strategically placed power mesh panels at sides and that will make your legs look longer and keep you cool. ➤MOISTURE WICKING: Breathable fabric, close your skin and zero irritation. Make your wearing experience more comfortable. ➤2 POCKETS: Pocket holds a key, cards, and phone including iPhone plus when you work and run, makes you feel more comfortable and convenient, you can focus on your runs—not your gear. ➤LINED GUSSET: A gusset crotch supports for you a free movement and comfort, Helps reduce the irritation caused by pulling. ➤HIGH WAIST: Lies flat against your skin and won't dig in, contouring perfectly to your body, giving you a streamlined look. ➤NON SEE-THROUGH &4 WAY STRETCH: They hug your body perfectly, have thick, stretchy, soft material, non see through and make you feel confident in workouts (no worrying about belly rolls or a panty show)