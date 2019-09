Yes To

Yes To Coconut Polishing Body Scrub

$7.19

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Yes To Coconut Polishing Body Scrub uses nearly all of the coconut (even the husk) to exfoliate and reveal softer, smoother, healthier looking skin. Coconut oil provides the skin with nutrients it needs to stay hydrated, while coconut husk gently exfoliates without irritation. This formula is perfect for those looking for an added dose of hydration in their daily routine. Skin is left thirsting for more!