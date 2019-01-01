Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Clutches
Vintage
Yellow Beaded Handbag
$88.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Either, And
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
LeSportsac
Multifunctional Belt Bag
$50.00
from
LeSportsac
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Suede Fringe Clutch Bag
$57.16
from
ASOS
BUY
Coach
Rhyder Flap Clutch
$625.00
from
Coach
BUY
DETAILS
WELCOMECOMPANIONS
Classic Lady's Wallet
$230.00
from
WELCOMECOMPANIONS
BUY
More from Vintage
DETAILS
Vintage
Cluster Snake Eye Ring
$72.00
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Vintage
90s Richmond Monogram Shirt
$130.00
from
asos marketplace
BUY
DETAILS
Vintage
Vintage '90s Gingham Mini Backpack
$22.12
from
asos marketplace
BUY
DETAILS
Vintage
1987 Vintage Pink Floyd World Tour T-shirt
$295.56
from
Ellie Mae Studios
BUY
More from Clutches
DETAILS
Jenny Bird
Ora Hoops Earrings In Gold
C$115.00
from
Jenny Bird
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Glitz Diamante Pink Grab Bag
£27.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
By Far
Crocodile-embossed Top Handle Bag
$560.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
DETAILS
Essie
Nail Polish, Blues, Go Overboard
C$11.91
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted