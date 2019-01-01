Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Marc Fisher
Yamini Strappy Slide
$140.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
The Yamini minimalist slide sandal is defined with modern straps and is fitted with a sleek toe ring.
Need a few alternatives?
JuJu
Babe White Heeled Jelly Sandals
$47.64
from
ASOS
BUY
Creatures of Comfort
Casey Sandal Raffia Crochet
$390.00
from
Creatures of Comfort
BUY
Charlotte Stone
Hanna Slides
$224.00
from
Charlotte Stone
BUY
Dolce Vita
King Heels
$160.00
$120.90
from
Dolce Vita
BUY
More from Marc Fisher
Marc Fisher
Rex Platform Sandal
$159.94
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Marc Fisher
Indre Hiker Boot
$239.00
$143.20
from
Marc Fisher
BUY
Marc Fisher
Indre Hiker Boot
$239.00
from
Marc Fisher
BUY
Marc Fisher
Yale Pointy Toe Chelsea Bootie
$199.00
from
Marc Fisher
BUY
More from Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Shearling Lined Slide
$145.00
$89.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Kaine Sandals
$90.00
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
ATP Atelier
Canda Leather Sandals
$390.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted