Introducing our very first collection of intimates. The yamel bodysuit features a v-shape neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and form-fitting body shorts attached. Perfect to lounge in, dance in, and work in. Available in tortilla rib, matcha, and oceanside. Made in Los Angeles, California Rayon rib - 85% rayon, 8% cotton, 7% polyester Care instructions Machine wash cold with like colors Do not bleach Lay flat to dry SALE TERMS // No returns or exchanges on International Orders