Y is a modern fragrance for a modern man. This intense rendition of the Y fragrance tells the story of a man who dares to believe his dreams, who achieves all he sets out to accomplish, and yet who still has questions to answer. He will always keep believing and always keep pushing - that's Y he will never stop. The juice of this fragrance is deep, fresh and masculine. Created by the legendary perfumer Dominique Ropion, Y Eau de Parfum is an intense white and dark fougère. Everything starts with a why.