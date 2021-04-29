Mistana

Xander 2 Door Accent Cabinet

$259.99 $159.99

Wayfair

The linen paneling on this 2-door accent cabinet brings a coastal-inspired look to your bedroom or living room. It has a clean-lined, rectangular silhouette, and it's made from engineered wood in a neutral finish. The two linen cabinet doors with drawer pulls open up to reveal two interior shelves that are adjustable. They're perfect for tucking away books, video games, and office supplies. In the back, a cutout for cable management is ideal for taming those pesky wires. Plus, this accent cabinet comes with a tipover restraint device for added safety.