At Hades

The black and white 'X-Ray Spex' knit is designed in homage to the iconic style of the late, great, Poly Styrene and Punk Band X-Ray Spex. The jumper has been handcrafted in Scotland and is made from 100% lambswool. We worked with Poly's daughter Celeste Bell on this 3 piece collection, taking inspiration directly from Poly Styrene's original hand drawn artwork. Poly Styrene was a singer-songwriter, an artist, a free-thinker, a post-modern style pioneer and a lifelong spiritual seeker: a true revolutionist.The vibrant jigsaw of Poly’s story has pieced together by her daughter singer-songwriter Celeste Bell, and writer/artist Zoë Howe in 'DAY GLO'. The book is heavily illustrated throughout including personal photographs, flyers from the punk scene and hand-drawn artwork and lyrics. Delivery to the UK - Royal Mail 4 business days from order. DHL next day delivery (orders before 1pm). Worldwide delivery - DHL Express 1 to 3 business days from order. See our delivery prices here. 14-day return and refund policy.