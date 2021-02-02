GOODEE x Karst

X Karst Hardcover Notebook

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

x Karst Hardcover Notebook GOODEE Price$35.00FREE SHIPPING Get a $40 Bonus Note when you use a new Nordstrom credit card. Apply now Keep your musings, appointments and passwords secure with this lovely vibrant journal that features tear-resistant paper and a sturdy waterproof cover. Goodee Yellow 3 people are viewing Free Pickup Enter a Zip Code to see if it’s available for pickup. Free Shipping to Enter a Zip Code to see when it will arrive.