Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Halogen
X Atlantic-pacific Pleated Croc Faux Leather Midi Skirt
$139.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Fashion blogger Blair Eadie's latest take on the pleated skirt fuses ladylike charm with street-smart edge as this faux-leather midi with crocodile texture.
Need a few alternatives?
Ori
The Asymmetric Pleated Skirt
$74.00
from
CoEdition
BUY
J.Crew
No. 2 Pencil Skirt In Double-serge Wool
$128.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
Staples by The Drop
Maya Silky Slip Skirt
$44.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Viola
Floral Pleated Skirt
$29.99
from
eBay
BUY
More from Halogen
Halogen
X Atlantic-pacific Bow Collar Blouse
$99.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Halogen
Bow Detail Fit & Flare Dress
$139.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Halogen
Pleated Sleeveless Shift Dress
$99.00
$65.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Halogen
Short Sleeve Ruffle Hem Dress
$69.00
$45.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Skirts
Ori
The Asymmetric Pleated Skirt
$74.00
from
CoEdition
BUY
INC International Concepts
Spotted Asymmetrical Midi Skirt
$79.50
from
Macy's
BUY
COS
Short Wool Skirt
$115.00
from
COS
BUY
Zara SRPLS
Shrt 03
$79.90
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted