Got panties, got pleasure! This slender panty vibrator features Lock-N-Play design, two magnetic wings that clip onto your panties to secure the waterproof vibe so it stays in place during use, plus a ridged, raised shape for more stimulation and friction. With a discreet wristband remote control that leaves both hands free for play; designed with an adjustable buckled closure so you (or your partner) can wear it like a watch, it makes it easy to play in public (it offers a 32-foot radius range for play), or just appreciate the experience of keeping track of the remote while playing at home. With two-button controls and 12 functions of vibration, escalation and pulsation, and you can use it with or without the remote. Featuring a memory chip that resumes on the last function you used. USB rechargeable with charging cord included.