Cabilock

Woven Straw Basket

$27.49

Buy Now Review It

Straw Clear lines, fashion and creativity. Also can be used as photographic props equipment, a beautiful unique landscape. Woven Market Basket Made by premium plastic material, wear resistance and hard, not easy to deform. Summer Beach Bag Suitable for a variety of scenes, such as supermarket shopping, home storage, shopping mall decoration environment, gifts, etc. Straw Rattan Tote Compact shape of shopping basket is easier to carry, very light weight and practical. French Market Basket With handle design, very easy to hold and carry, convenient and relaxed to use. Beach Tote Bag Description Do you want a versatile high-capacity storage baskets? If your answer is yes, maybe our product will work for you. Capacity, can store a lot of items, particularly convenient shopping. Features -Material: plastic -Size: 35.00X24.00X14.00cm 13.76X9.43X5.50in Package Including 1 x storage basket