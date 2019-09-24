BlueMake

Woven Seagrass Basket (small)

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

These hand-woven baskets made of natural seaweed may vary in color and shape due to age. Packing list: 1 * Storage basket In order to give you a better buying experience, please read the following information the image is only a reference. The color and size of each woven basket may vary slightly. There may be slight deformation when the abdominal basket is squeezed during transport. As time goes by, any flaws in the bend will disappear. Using baskets or filling them will help speed up the process.