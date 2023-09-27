Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
By Anthropologie
Woven Faux Leather Tote
$108.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
By Anthropologie
Woven Faux Leather Tote
BUY
$108.00
Anthropologie
Rowing Blazers x Target
Rugby Stripe Weekender Bag
BUY
$45.00
Rowing Blazers
Rowing Blazers x Target
Crest Logo Weekender Bag
BUY
$45.00
Target
Rowing Blazers x Target
Rugby Stripe Tote Bag
BUY
$15.00
Target
More from By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
The Cassia Wedge Tall Boots
BUY
$280.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Floral Knit Cardigan Sweater
BUY
$130.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Mock-neck Column Midi Jumper Dress
BUY
£180.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Rhinestone Satchel Bag
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
More from Totes
By Anthropologie
Woven Faux Leather Tote
BUY
$108.00
Anthropologie
Rowing Blazers x Target
Rugby Stripe Weekender Bag
BUY
$45.00
Rowing Blazers
Rowing Blazers x Target
Crest Logo Weekender Bag
BUY
$45.00
Target
Rowing Blazers x Target
Rugby Stripe Tote Bag
BUY
$15.00
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted