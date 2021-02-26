Mischo Beauty

PRESS: 2020 ALLURE BEST OF BEAUTY AWARD WINNER Your self is your greatest wealth. Rhapsody in peachy rose. As with all Mischo Beauty Nail Lacquers, toxins are never the trend. 10 FREE: no formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), toluene, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, triphenyl phosphate or parabens Vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, gluten-free & void of artificial fragrances Durable, high-shine, and chip-resistant .37oz - 11mL