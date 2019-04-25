Fashion meets function with our exclusive WF workwear chore jacket. We love the lightweight but sturdy stretch fabric, which keeps this premium topper comfy enough to layer all year long. Seriously, this coat is so dang soft you'll wanna live in it. By Wildfang.
FIT & FEATURES:
/ Classic workwear fit
/ 6 button closure
/ Chest patch pocket with button flap
/ 2 front dual patch & side slant pockets
/ Interior welt pocket with button closure
/ Reinforced elbows
/ Fully lined
/ Ultra soft materials with stretch construction
/ Medium: 21.5" across chest
/ Emily is wearing an XS, get their details
/ Kerry is wearing a L, get their details
/ Hayley is wearing an XXL, get their details
PRODUCT DETAILS:
97% cotton / 3% spandex / Machine wash cold / Dry flat