Rivet

Wool Runner

$79.99

This captivating rug will be the ideal finishing touch for your transitional-style home decor. Perfect for hallways or other narrow spaces, this rug features an engaging geometric design that will add energy to any room. Its gray-and-charcoal color scheme blends well with most home-decor styles. 2'6" x 8' Imported; 80% wool, 20% cotton Hand-tufted geometric pattern with high/low pile High .6" pile suits any indoor space Pair with rug pad (sold separately)