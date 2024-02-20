Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
& Other Stories
Wool Blend Tailored Trousers In Grey Melange
£120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
calli
Rita Linen Pants
BUY
$139.95
The Iconic
Reformation
Stevie Pant
BUY
$198.00
Reformation
Madewell
The Petite Harlow Wide-leg Pant
BUY
$118.00
Madewell
J.Crew
Petite Stretch Linen Carolina Pant
BUY
$148.00
J.Crew
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Oda Bracelet
BUY
$39.00
The Iconic
& Other Stories
Wool Blend Tailored Trousers In Grey Melange
BUY
£120.00
ASOS
& Other Stories
Pointy Sock Boots
BUY
$265.00
The Iconic
& Other Stories
Boxy Merino Wool Cardigan
BUY
$115.00
The Iconic
More from Pants
Gia/IRL
Briana Cargo Pant
BUY
$138.00
Gia/IRL
& Other Stories
Wool Blend Tailored Trousers In Grey Melange
BUY
£120.00
ASOS
Frankie Shop
Gelso Pleated Tencel-blend Pants
BUY
$351.00
Net-A-Porter
Abercrombie & Fitch
Linen-blend Pull-on Pant
BUY
$68.00
$80.00
Abercrombie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted