Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Marks & Spencer

Wool Blend Checked Coat

$110.00
At Petite Ave
Product Style: Overcoat Regular fit Lined Exterior pocket Neck to hem length: 91cm The length measurement above relates to a size 12 regular. Length will vary slightly according to size
Featured in 1 story
15 Chic Coats Made For Petites
by Alyssa Coscarelli