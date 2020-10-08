Brooklyn Candle Studio

Woodsmoke Minimalist Candle

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Brooklyn Candle Studio

Imagine the comfort of a cozy cabin, cocooned in a worn, soft blanket, a crackling fire wrapping everything in a snug layer of warmth. Our Woodsmoke candle is the quintessential mini-fireplace — complete with the steady, calming flicker of a flame and the smoky, rich aroma of burning wood. Light this candle and notice notes of cedar leaf, labdanum, incense, and leather rounding out a rich smokiness. Made in Brooklyn, New York with 100% soy wax for an eco-friendly clean burn. We use lead-free cotton wicks and premium fragrance oils infused with essential oils. Our candles are vegan, cruelty-free, phthalate-free, and petroleum-free.