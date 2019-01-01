Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Ganni

Woodside Coat

$575.00$344.98
At Nordstrom
Patterned in smart plaid and colored a pale eggshell blue, this soft felted coat boasts a long, loose cut and oversized notched lapels. Cinch it at the waist with the optional tie, or leave it open to reveal the ensemble underneath.
Featured in 1 story
30 Gifts To Buy From Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale
by Ray Lowe