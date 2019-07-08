Create cool and casual looks when you add the Weekender Tote Handbag from Who What Wear™ to your ensemble. This half-moon woven tote comes in classic black, easily pairing with a range of outfits in your closet, and the woven construction creates a laid-back and breezy look. The brown faux-leather circle handles continue the neutral-hued theme and offer comfortable carrying. The large main compartment gives you enough room to tote your everyday essentials and more, whether you need to bring a blanket for a picnic in the park with friends or want a place to stash your farmers market finds.